History of St. Paul Parish

Angelus — The original community of St. Paul Church began in 1887. With a few families served by Capuchin Father Fitzpatrick, a traveling priest, Mass was held once every three months. As the membership expanded in 1888, Mass was offered “occasionally” in the home of George Korte. When a priest was not available to offer Mass, the parishioners gathered to pray a rosary and read the Sunday’s Gospel passage.

With 49 members in 1889, efforts began to construct a church. After disputes about the location from parishioners, Bishop Richard Scannell decided on the final location, where the church still sits today. Construction of the original church began in March 1890 and concluded in 1891. The cost of construction was $650, aided by “home labor” and donations from parishioners. A short six years later, due to expanded membership, the parish invested slightly less than $860 to lengthen the church by building on a new sanctuary and sacristy to the original building. The expanded church was dedicated June 1, 1897.

Twenty years later, in 1917, the parish needed additional room. On May 10, 1917, the cornerstone of the current St. Paul Church was laid. On May 5, 1918, the new church was dedicated. In all, the new church cost slightly more than $35,400. The new bell tower stood at 130 feet tall, and the building was 52 feet wide, 118 feet long and seats 400 people.

The new church was built in the same location as the original church. The original church was relocated on the property, and used as a parish hall until the Knights of Columbus built a hall.

The building, now 100 years old, saw a few additional interior renovations throughout the years. In 1947, Msgr. Michael Dreiling, oversaw a redecoration, which included the addition of padded kneelers. Several improvements and remodels occurred in the mid 1960s.

In 1966, a new approach to the church, as well as a concrete walk and landscaping were added. From 1966-67, a sacristy, cry room and restrooms were added to the rear of the church. Also in 1966, to comply with the Second Vatican Council, the church interior was remodeled. The $8,870 improvement included installing walnut paneling, as well as moving the altar, repairing stained glass windows and adding new shingles to the roof.

The parish is currently accepting donations for exterior repairs of the church, including pin-tucking the concrete, steeple work and guttering issues. Once the exterior work is paid for and complete, the parish will examine potential interior repairs. Interior repairs could include repairs to the cracking plaster, and ceiling repairs.

For more information about St. Paul Church, or to support its improvements, please visit http://sjoakley.org/st-paul.