May the solemn death, resurrection of Christ bring us hope

We have just celebrated the Sacred Triduum, those three days that most solemnly commemorate the Paschal Mystery of Christ. Those liturgies give honor and glory to God but, just as important, they help us remember what God did for us in Christ and they help us to identify with his death and resurrection. The Paschal Mystery is Christ’s but it is also ours. We have been baptized into his death so that we might also have a share in his resurrection and glory. “For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God. When Christ your life appears, then you too will appear with him in glory (Col 3:3-4).”

The celebration of these liturgies becomes for us an invitation to enter personally into the mystery of death and resurrection. They remind us that the two are closely related. It is precisely in the anguish and aloneness of his death that the son is glorified by the father. And the resurrection follows. The scandal of Jesus’ words, “My God, my God, why have your abandoned me?” actually gives us hope. In our darkest moments, brought on by loss, failure or pain, God is most powerfully with us. There we discover that the greatest honor we can give to God is not by our spiritual perfection but by having all our certainties stripped away from us so that there is nothing to offer but our barest selves. It is precisely then that we can commend our spirit into the hands of our loving Father. And resurrection follows.

If we are fortunate enough to have risen from one or even several of these deaths, we stand a good chance of being rid of the fear of death. We trust resurrection.

May we celebrate this trust for the 50 Days of Easter. May these days strengthen our hope.

Sincerely,

Father Frank Coady

Diocesan Administrator