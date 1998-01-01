Home Mission Appeal

The Register

Salina — As one of 90 mission diocese in the United States, the Salina Diocese benefits from the annual Catholic Home Missions Appeal, which is April 28-29 in parishes throughout the diocese. In 2017, the diocese received $50,000 to assist with seminarian education, hispanic ministry; a pontifical S.T.L. degree and a Canon Law School for clergy members.

The Catholic Home Missions Appeal was established in 1998 by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to support missions in America. There are 90 mission dioceses in the U.S. “The Diocese of Salina must continue to plan for the future by insuring we have a pool of priests ready to assume leadership roles in key ministries,” said Beth Shearer, Director of Stewardship and Development for the diocese. “Because of this need, the diocese asked Catholic Home Missions to support the education of two younger priests.”

Shearer said the median age for a priest in the diocese is 63. Some of the priests who are in leadership roles could potentially retire, and in order for a smooth transition to occur, new clergy needed to be educated and trained prior to any retirements. The advanced education for Father Peter O’Donnell and Father Nick Parker was partially paid for via a grant from Catholic Home Missions.

As a canon lawyer, Father O’Donnell assists with the marriage tribunal, which deals almost exclusively with the validity of marriages. “I’m one of the judges for the marriage tribunal,” he said. “This education has allowed me to be part of the team for the tribunal, to examine and process and decide nullity (CQ) cases.” Before Father O’Donnell completed his degree, the Salina Diocese had two tribunal judges, Shearer said. “To follow best practices we need three judges,” she said. “Ideally, that priest should be younger to insure continuity for the tribunal ministries.”

With Msgr. Barry Brinkman on sabbatical, Father O’Donnell said he has extra responsibility in keeping the cases moving through the annulment process. Yet the canon law degree, which he completed in June 2017, deals with more than marriage. It gives him the knowledge and background to give insight relating to specifics of Baptism. He’s also received practical questions from clergy members regarding endowments for parishes or schools. “Canon law helps to navigate what can be a potentially tricky situation, trying to understand the role of the bishop and pastor in a parish endowment,” he said.

Based at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Herington, Father O’Donnell also serves St. Philip in Hope and St. Columba in Elmo, in addition to his weekly duties at the marriage tribunal office in the chancery. As someone who deals with the end of marriages, Father O’Donnell said his background in canon law assists with marriage formation. “I’m trying to strengthen my approach on marriage preparation — teaching in terms of the canon law perspective of what marriage is,” he said.

The Rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina, Father Parker completed his Sacred Theology Licentiate in May 2016. He is currently completing his dissertation for the doctorate in sacred theology. “The things I hopefully will participate in is permanent diaconate formation as well as continuing education for catechists and other religious education formation,” he said. There is currently not a class of permanent deacons in formation, but the plan is that Father Parker will assist Father Frank Coady in the education of the next group.

“The permanent diaconate is very much a call. It is a call to holy orders. It is an ordination,” Father Parker said. “Therefore, we need permanent deacons who are very well educated themselves, and very well formed in the life of the Church. If we are going to have a permanent diaconate program, there needs to be good formation and resources put into it so we can properly form those who are called to that ministry.” Shearer said Father Parker will also assist with other formation programs throughout the diocese, including assisting formation of those who teach within the parish.

“Now, our average person is much more literate and educated. People have become more advanced, as the world advances, so to does the priest need to advance, in order to help the average person keep growing in their faith,” Father Parker said. “That’s why further education is so important, so we can continue to provide furthering of faith to a much more advanced society.” Money from the Catholic Home Missions Appeal also assists seminarian education, which runs the diocese about $400,000 per year, said Father Kevin Weber, Co-Vocations Director for the diocese. It also helps to fund Hispanic Ministry programs throughout the diocese.