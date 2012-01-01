Advent Adoration event scheduled Dec. 17 in Junction City

Junction City — Families are invited to celebrate Advent Adoration from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Junction City.

As with the summer’s “Prayer and Praiser for Children and Families,” the event is for the entire family. It will include a speaker, Eucharistic Adoration, Reconciliation, praise and worship music, silent reflection time and benediction. The event is free and all are invited to attend.

Murphy and Kelli Lierley from Lincoln, Neb. will be the featured speakers. Murphy Lierley was a seminarian for the Diocese of Lincoln and discerned he was called to marriage. He currently is the manger of FOCCUS Inc, USA., the marriage preparation and enrichment inventory working in the Archdiocese of Omaha Center for Family Life Formation in Omaha, Neb. Kelli Lierley teaches second grade at St. John the Apostle school in Lincoln, Neb.

Music for the event will be provided by the SPARK Choir. SPARK, which stands for Seek, Pray, Adore, Rely and Know, is led by Becky Keating; the choir is led by Heather Augustine. Special guest Heidi Jirak will join the SPARK choir for the event.

An Oakley native, Jirak graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison before discerning a religious vocations with the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Wichita. She returned to the Salina Diocese and is currently a part-time director of religious education at St. Francis Xavier Parish. She is a familiar face to youth in the diocese; she served as a music leader on the Prayer and Action team from 2012-2014.

“The Office Family Life and Natural Family Planning is very excited to be providing more opportunities for family faith formation and prayer,” said Corey Lyon, director of the Office of Family Life. “It is our hope that the afternoon will be enjoyed by men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life. This is a great addition to your personal or family Advent preparations for Christmas.”