More than 800 from diocese to attend NCYC

The Register

Salina — Once again, Sister Barbara Ellen Apaceller is preparing to take more than 800 youth to the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis Nov. 16-19. Since the conference began in 1995, Sister Barbara Ellen has not missed a single of the 12 conferences in two dozen years. “They see a bigger Church,” she said of the conference, whose theme is “Called.”

The conference includes keynote speakers, workshops, Eucharistic adoration, Reconciliation and a large exhibit area. “It’s a time where they connect and realize they’re not by themselves in their journey in the relationship with God,” said Sister Barbara Ellen, who is the diocesan director of youth ministry. “It’s good for our young people to realize the Church is huge — bigger than the Salina Diocese. It is a life-changing experience for a lot of them.” The featured speakers include Chris Stefanick, Sister Miriam Heidland, Roy Petitfils, Brian Greenfield, Father Joseph A. Espaillat II and Emily Wilson.

With more than 800 attendees from the diocese, Sister Barbara Ellen said the diocese is taking 14 full busses to the conference. Busses will start in Goodland, filling with youth groups, and work their way east across the diocese. In addition to the students, many parent volunteers come along, and this year will include a record-setting seven priests who will join the youth for the trip. In order to afford the $585 per person cost, many parishes fundraise over the course of two years, Sister Barbara Ellen said. “We have a lot of new kids, freshman and sophomores who this will be the first time,” she said. “We use the older kids who have been there before share what to expect — to make sure they take the risk to go to different workshops, what they’re interested in.”

The conference can be admittedly overwhelming, with about 27,000 high school students in attendance. In addition to the local clergy, Sister Barbara Ellen said Bishop Edward Weisenburger will join the group Nov. 16 for a special Mass. It will be his last public event prior to departing for Tucson, Ariz., where he will be installed as Bishop of Tucson Nov. 29. “The Bishop hasn’t missed an NCYC since he’s been here,” Sister Barbara Ellen said. “He’s always been there. The kids appreciate that; I appreciate that.”

In addition to youth from the Salina Diocese, Sister Barbara Ellen invited the 16 conference attendees from Tucson to join the Salina group for Mass with the bishop.