A look back at St. Mary Parish in Jamestown

“JAMESTOWN — Extensive improvements on the interior of St. Mary’s church were completed this week. The cost of the improvements represents an expenditure of about $1,100.”

~ The Register, Nov. 21, 1937

With 30 families in the small-town parish about 12 miles west of Concordia, the renovation was a big one. An arch was added between the sanctuary and nave, as well as improvements of the ceiling of the church. Additionally, oak floors were placed in the sanctuary, and steps were added in front of the communion rail, according to a historic Register article. Additionally, the Altar Society contributed “gothic style light fixtures, an organ, furnishings for the sanctuary and paid to have the statues refinished.”

Father James Grennan’s family moved four miles west of Jamestown when he was nine years old. His father, William, assisted with re-shingling the church during the 1937 improvements. The enthusiasm was short-lived for the parish, when in December 1948, the “the church burned “to the walls.” A six-inch coat of plaster saved the walls though some of the bell tower stone was cracked and had to be removed. This made the tower seven feet shorter in the reconstructed building.”

The loss was $40,000 to the parish, and Mass was celebrated in the basement of the rectory while the church was rebuilt. Father Grennan and Bob Vering were in the St. Louis Preparatory Seminary when the fire struck the church in 1948.

“Less than three weeks later we were home for Christmas vacation,” Father Grennan wrote in a recent letter. “Seeing the church we had known and loved nothing but a pile of ashes surrounded by the bare limestone walls was a shock indeed, but the good news was that after the fire cooled, Father Poell found the tabernacle in the basement all unharmed with the Blessed Sacrament also unharmed. Even the Mass Chalice was singed, but unharmed. “Father Poell offered (Christmas Eve) Midnight Mass with 120 parishioners crowded into the Rectory.”

The May 1, 1949 issue of The Register recounts: “Volunteer work figures highly in the reconstruction work of the St. Mary Church, so thoroughly gutted by fire. … On Easter Monday, 18 volunteer workers mixed and poured more than 225 sacks of concrete around the walls of the St. Mary Church. The walls were the only part of the building left after the fire and are of native stone.” The church was complete and blessed by Aug. 8, 1949.

“Two days after our ordination (in 1951), in the old Cathedral in Salina, Father Vering and myself offered our First M­­ass in the St. Mary Church.” The two priests were the last vocations from the parish. The church celebrated its final Mass Aug. 28, 1994. The building was sold in 1997 to the Methodist Church in Jamestown.­