Marymount College becomes new home

Salina — In 1937, Marymount College was home to 150 women. Now, 80 years later, it is a home of a different sort. After the college closed in 1989, Don and Mona Marrs purchased the former administration building. “My family moved into the building in 1992,” said Dahx Marrs. “My parents renovated space for their family. (Dad) moved his architecture practice here and we started leasing commercial office space at the same time.” Now grown, Dahx, his wife Colleen and their four boys live in Marymount, along with Don and Mona Marrs and about 20 other families.

The upper five floors were converted into condominiums, in addition to other upgrades. “We’ve added an underground parking garage and returned the sunken garden on top of it,” Dahx Marrs said. “In the interior, we’ve tried to maintain the look and feel of the historic architecture. The chapel has not changed, and it’s our intent that the chapel is preserved.” The building acts as host to prom for Sacred Heart Jr./Sr. High School every spring. “They also have local concerts in the chapel,” Dahx Marrs said of the Catholic high school.

Sister Bernadine Pachta, archivist for the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia, said the religious order opened Marymount College in 1922. “The first graduating class of Marymount was 1926,” she said. “There were seven women in that graduating class.” The college was a liberal arts college that began as a women’s college, but became co-ed in 1967. In 1977, it had its largest enrollment of 877 students. Over the course of its 67 years, the college educated nearly 7,000 students.

In 1983, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia transferred ownership of the college to the Diocese of Salina. The final class of 62 women and 30 men graduated, and the college was closed on June 30, 1989. For more information regarding the renovation, please visit www.marymountproperties.com.