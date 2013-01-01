White Mass honors healthcare workers

The Register

Salina — On the feast of St. Luke, who is largely considered a doctor, Bishop Edward Weisenburger celebrated a White Mass to honor those who serve in the healthcare profession Oct. 18. “I hope it becomes a regular event, praying with and for the medical community is something that truly blesses us all,” he said.

The bishop pointed out that the event is intended to honor all who practice medicine, including doctors, nurses, technicians, pharmacists, therapists, support staff … “and veterinarians,” he added. He shared that Father Richard Daise, who was a veterinarian in the U.S. Army before entering the seminary and becoming a priest is included in the celebration. “Father is a doctor of veterinary medicine,” Bishop Weisenburger said “This celebration includes him.”

“When he was a brand new priest in the western part of our diocese, I said to him ‘Did you keep up your license?’ He said ‘Yes, as soon as I was ordained, I found I was invited over to people’s homes for dinner constantly. As soon as dessert was over, we always found ourselves in the barn, looking at a sick calf.’ “The message of the story is that once you’re in medicine, you never really get out.”

Carrie Weber, who is a parishioner of Father Daise’s at Sacred Heart in Colby, said she was surprised to see her parish pastor at the event. A respiratory therapist, she works at the Logan County Hospital in Oakley. “The first time I saw the White Mass in the bulletin, it caught my eye,” she said. “Our jobs are hard. I felt this is a way for me to draw strength from our community. “It’s also a good opportunity to pray for patients that have passed and current ones and those we will have in the future,” she added.

Bishop Weisenburger said it is essential to pray for those who work in healthcare. “When we say pray for them, there’s not arrogance,” he said. “We don’t pray for you as a lost cause, rather we pray for you as the same way as those in the legal profession, emergency care profession … for all the people that take care of us. In your actions, we often times see the healing, quiet presence of our God.”

In 2013, Pope Francis addressed the International Federation of Catholic Medical Associations: “You are called to care for life in its initial stage; remind everyone, by word and deed, that this is sacred — at each phase and at every age — that it is always valuable. And not as a matter of faith — no, no — but of reason, as a matter of science! There is no human life more sacred than another, just as there is no human life qualitatively more significant than another. The credibility of a healthcare system is not measured solely by efficiency, but above all by the attention and love given to the person, whose life is always sacred and inviolable.”

“These words give those in the medical profession a real gospel — to recognize the sacred value of every human being and to do all you can to heal them is not only noble but sacred in your origins as Christians,” Bishop Weisenburger said. Healing isn’t only for the body. Or even limited to the patient — family members can be included, he said. “When the sick come to you, many of you will find yourself standing in the sandals of those first disciples,” Bishop Weinberger said. “You are called to be his compassion and the healing presence of God in our world.”