Annual request a key part of funding education of future priests

Salina — The seminarian collection is scheduled for Nov. 11 and 12 in all parishes across the diocese. Funding the education of our seminarians is key to the growth of future priests for our Diocese of Salina.

This year, the diocese has 10 men studying to become priests. The cost to educate them is more than $400,000 this year. The collection typically accounts for about 20 percent of the annual amount needed.

In a letter to parishioners in this Register, Bishop Edward Weisenburger, Diocesan Administrator for the diocese, discusses the blessing of these men along with the challenge to pay for their education. He asks for financial help.

“As we ask for your generosity, we also ask you to keep in mind the generosity demonstrated by our seminarians, who are giving God and His Church the gift of their lives,” he writes. “Again, I humbly invite you to prayerfully consider a gift to this very important collection for these fine men of the Diocese of Salina.”

“No single means of fundraising covers the annual educational costs,” said Beth Shearer, director of stewardship and development for the diocese. “The funds come through a combination of outright gifts, the Catholic Community Annual Appeal, the spring dinner, endowments, grants and the seminarian collection. The diocese is constantly looking at new sources to help fund seminarian education.”

The diocese pays for seminarian education so that no man declines the call to a priestly vocation because of his inability to pay. It can take up to eight years to complete that education.

“Having the funding available,” Shearer said, “makes it possible to continue encouraging men to consider their call to the priesthood.” With a gift to the seminarian fund, individuals are becoming partners in the effort to educate our future priests.

It is also important to pray for the current seminarians and for an increase in vocations. “These men are indeed a blessing, and we are grateful for their ‘yes’ to discernment. Yet the need for future priests is great in our diocese,” Shearer said.

In addition to the annual collection, people can support the education of seminarians in a number of ways:

Give a monthly gift automatically deducted from a bank account or charged to a credit card.

Establish a named seminary burse endowment in honor or memory of someone.

Include the Catholic Diocese of Salina Seminarian Education Fund in a will or estate plan.

Make a one-time gift.

Pray for the seminarians and for increased vocations.

As a reminder, a poster of this year’s seminarians is inserted in this issue.

To learn more, contact Shearer at (785) 827-8746 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .