Birthday blessing

Salina — In her 105 years, Dorothy LaRocque has said a lot of rosaries. “I think you’ve said more rosaries in life than I have,” Bishop Edward Weisenburger quipped prior to blessing the longtime member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. Friends, relatives and the bishop gathered Sept. 28 to celebrate 105 years of life for LaRocque.

“Heavenly father, we especially thank you for the gift of life that you have given generously to Dorothy. Strengthen her so that she might continue to be a sign of grace and favor in our midst,” Bishop Weisenburger prayed. “May she know graces and joys through her family, many friends, the staff of this fine institution and all those who look upon her with kindness and love.”

Prayer is a central aspect of LaRocque’s life said Mary Bridges, chaplain at Presbyterian Manor. “If she’s sleeping, she has her hands folded in prayer,” Bridges said. “If you go by and she’s taking a nap, she’s prayerfully in bed.” LaRocque said her favorite prayer is “The Eternal Father” from the Chaplet of Divine Mercy. “It’s just a prayer that can be said anywhere,” she said.

Bishop Weisenburger said it was a treat to celebrate with a saint. “Well, I don’t know ….” LaRocque said. “Leave it to me, I’m supposed to know those things,” he told the centenarian.

Born on the family farm in Glasco, LaRocque is the oldest of Paul and Anna LaRocque’s six children. She worked in Wichita at the Veteran’s Hospital as a nurse anesthetist. As her parents aged and retired in Beloit, LaRocque returned to the Salina Diocese to care for them. She never married and has no children.

“I didn’t do anything to be 105,” LaRocque said simply. Bridges said the faith shown daily by LaRocque is a powerful witness. “She just seems so focused on her faith,” Bridges said. “(On her birthday), she apparently didn’t want to get up but she did and she has a smile on her face and a sense of calm. I think it’s a testimony to her faith. I think young people can see that in her.”

For her part, LaRocque said she never expected to live to be 105, and certainly didn’t expect to have the bishop visit. “I didn’t expect nothing, not even a party,” she said. After the blessing, the group visited, and Bishop Weisenburger said his goodbye. “I’ll see you next year,” the bishop said. “Me too,” LaRocque quickly responded.