Members of the Salina Diocese attend Blessed Stanley Rother’s beatification

The Register

Oklahoma City — Among the tens of thousands gathered to witness the beatification of Blessed Stanley Rother were a few familiar faces from the Diocese of Salina. Father Don McCarthy, who was a seminary classmate of Blessed Rother’s, was among more than 50 bishops, 200 priests and 200 deacons to celebrate Sept. 23 in the Cox Convention Center. “It was surreal,” Father McCarthy said. “I’d never seen a beatification before. It was beyond my expectations.”

The event was open to the public, and Salina resident Jeannie Hrabe said she was thankful to attend. “It was beyond anything I ever imagined,” she said. “I’ve gone to weekend retreats, but not anything to this effect. It was breathtaking to see all of the people packed in there.” Hrabe attended the event with her husband, Chris, and brother-in-law Brad. The trio stayed across the street from the convention center, and Hrabe said when they walked across the street before 7 a.m. “there were probably 500 people ahead of us in line. “They were going to open the doors at 8:15, but they opened them shortly after 7 a.m. because the line was wrapped down the street.”

The beatification began with a 20-minute documentary about Blessed Stanley Rother. “It gave the explanation of who Father Stanly is and what he stood for,” she said. “It explained how he worked with the people and how it crescendoed to this magnificent celebration. It really helped set the stage for the beatification.”

Trying to put the experience into words isn’t easy for Hrabe. “It was more than what I expected,” she said. “These events can help feed our souls. It was very moving. Needless to say, I cried most of the Mass. It was very emotional, very uplifting, very spiritual.”

The Hrabe group made a trip out of it, stopping to visit Okarche, his hometown, the day before the beatification. Likewise, Father McCarthy visited Holy Trinity Parish the day after the beatification with Father Daryl Olmstead, whose sister is married to a permanent deacon of the parish. The priests were among a small group who concelebrated Mass on Sunday. “I’m so grateful I was able to experience that with my husband and brother-in-law,” Hrabe said of the beatification. “Father Stanley was an ordinary man. We are all ordinary and are all called to be saints.”