The process for selection of a new bishop

It was announced by the Holy See on Oct. 3 that our current bishop, Bishop Edward Weisenburger will be transferred to become bishop of the Diocese of Tucson. He will be installed on Nov. 29. What happens next in our diocese? Shortly after his installation, a group of priests called the “consultors” elect a priest to serve as “Diocesan Administrator.” According to Church law, they must meet within eight days of the vacancy of the diocese to elect the Administrator.

The consultors in the Salina Diocese are Father Keith Weber, Father Donald Zimmerman, Father Gale Hammerschmidt, Father Michael Elanjimattathil, Father Kerry Ninemire, Msgr. James Hake and Msgr. Barry Brinkman.

Once appointed, the Administrator has the responsibility of coordinating and managing the affairs of the diocese while we await the appointment of a new bishop. The Administrator has some of the authority of a bishop but he is prohibited from doing anything ‘innovative’ or making major changes in the diocese; he is charged with maintaining current ministries and initiatives.

What is the process for the selection of a new bishop? The Congregation for Bishops, an office of the Roman Curia, has the responsibility of naming the world’s bishops. Each year, hundreds of vacancies are effected by death, retirement, illness, or expansion of a diocese, as in the case of a need for auxiliary bishops. The Congregation for Bishops, in conjunction with the papal representative of a country (Papal Nuncio), makes inquiry into the suitability of one priest or another and submits to the Holy Father nominees for each post to be filled.

It is not as simple a process as it seems. First of all, the congregation must gather information on the exact needs of the diocese so that any appointment would meet the need of the local Church. This is done by sending questionnaires to priests within the diocese needing a bishop. When seeking potential new candidates for the office of bishop, Congregation for Bishop canvasses the local bishops as well as the priests and lay leaders of the diocese to see if they believe one among them to be worthy of the office of bishop.

As soon as it becomes apparent that one or two persons within a jurisdiction are considered by his peers and by the laity to be worthy of consideration, the diocesan bishop consults with the metropolitan of the province (archbishop), as well as with his brother bishops of the province, to ascertain their opinions on any candidates. The name of candidates are submitted to the Papal Nuncio of the country (who serves as a representative of the Pope), who also make separate inquiries (via questionnaires) on various candidates. From these consultations, the nuncio begins to compile a list of suitable candidates.

Three names are eventually submitted to the Congregation for Bishops. After consultation and investigation within the Congregation of Bishop, the cardinal-prefect, during his weekly meeting with the Holy Father, submits the name deemed to be most suitable. The pope is not bound by the official nomination list yet almost always trusts the Congregation’s competency in these matters.

After the Holy Father has made his decision, the candidate is notified. He is bound by secrecy until the announcement is made at noon on the following (usually a Tuesday). Once the hour of noon passes in Rome, he is free to break the news to family, friends, and the faithful of the diocese. The Holy Father ordains new bishops in Rome only once each year; This happens on the Feast of the Epiphany. Any bishop nominated at other times throughout the year is traditionally ordained to the episcopacy at the cathedral of the new diocese he is to lead and govern. If he is already ordained a bishop, the bishop is “installed” if he has been transferred to serve another diocese.