Respect Life Sunday is Oct. 1

The first weekend of October is “Respect Life Sunday” and I ask that all the faithful of our diocese join with me in offering prayers that our nation will come to a fuller appreciation of the sanctity of all human life, from conception until natural death.

Whenever we speak of “Life issues” we must acknowledge that we are speaking of a broad spectrum of related issues, such as legalized abortion, euthanasia, and the death penalty. Moreover, our prophetic voice in the world is most compelling when our position on these issues is clear and consistent. We recognize the face of Christ in every human being. Nevertheless, it also must be noted that the topic of legalized abortion, and the millions of innocents who have died, has a primacy of place.

Thirty years ago I laid prostrate in prayer on the floor of a cathedral, just moments before my Archbishop called me forward and laid hands on my head, ordaining me to the priesthood. Next to me on that cathedral floor was my classmate — a friend of almost forty years now and a fine priest to this day. He is with us because his young, single birth-mother chose adoption over abortion. While little is known of her life, it seems she was young, single and troubled. But I would like to think that there were those around her 56 years ago who helped her, encouraged her, refrained from uncharitable judgment and simply helped her make the kind of decisions that resulted in a son whose life is wonderfully dedicated to God and the Church. Of course, even one child lost to such a cruel and unholy death as abortion is too many. And yet my grief is multiplied when I consider how many might have grown up to be your doctor, your teacher, your neighbor, your friend, or possibly your priest.

Let us honor the dignity of their lives by speaking out in clear support of ending the legalized killing of our children. And again, as we lift up our prophetic voice as one, let our message have the greatest possible impact by the consistency of our belief: all human life (the unborn, the criminal, the elderly, the very sick, the mentally ill, the handicapped) — ALL human life, from conception until natural death, is sacred.