White Mass to be celebrated.

Most Reverend Edward J. Weisenburger, Bishop of the Diocese of Salina, cordially invites you to celebrate a White Mass.

Wednesday, October 18th at 7:00 p.m.

at Sacred Heart Cathedral

118 N. 9th Street

Salina KS

Traditionally a “White Mass” is celebrated for members of the healthcare profession. Equally welcome are those who do not work or minister in the healthcare profession but wish to gather with us to pray for all healthcare professionals. A reception will follow the Mass in the Hall of Bishops.