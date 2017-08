Statement from Bishop on Racism

Racism and bigotry are among the great evils of our age, and the resurgence of neo-Nazi and white-supremacist movements is profoundly troubling. The follower of Jesus Christ can see something of God’s image in every human being. For this reason, people of faith must unite and speak truth to this evil in our midst. Let us renew our firm commitment to truth, equality, and universal human dignity.

– Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger