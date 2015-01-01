Three new seminarians enter formation for diocese

Salina — Three new men will enter into formation as seminarians for the Diocese of Salina this fall. Gavin Sedlacek of Manhattan, Jesse Ochs of Park and Aaron Dlabal of Wilson all will enter Conception Seminary College in Conception, Mo.

Sedlacek, 21, grew up at Seven Dolors Parish in Manhattan. The son of Kent and Lisa Sedlacek, he is the fourth of five children. His siblings are Kelsie, Brennan, Elly and Corbin. He attended two years at Kansas State University in Manhattan, studying history. Entering the seminary was a fleeting thought during his younger years. “I didn’t give it much serious thought until I was a senior in high school,” Sedlacek said. “This last semester, I was praying in adoration one day, and I thought God was calling me to (the seminary). I’m trying to answer God’s call.” He was involved in Prayer and Action, the summer service project sponsored by the Diocesan Office of Youth Ministry, as well as attended NCYC, attended the annual CYO convention, was on the Diocesan Youth Council for one year and attended Junior CYO as a camper, then went back as a counselor for four years.

“I would probably say the reason I stayed Catholic is because I was involved with the youth ministry,” Sedlacek said. “Through my involvement in the diocese, it gave me a deeper appreciation and understanding of my faith. It helped me fall in love with the sacraments and open me up to the possibility of priesthood.” Prayer and Action heavily influenced his prayer life. He served on the team in 2015. “It gave me the desire to serve others,” he said. “It showed me what it means to be a Christian, a Catholic in this world by helping out your neighbors. Being on the team was a great opportunity to give back what I had received in my five years (as a participant). I loved being able to connect with the youth and being able to serve.”

Ochs, 23, grew up at Sacred Heart Parish in Park. The son of Richard and Judy Ochs, he has one older brother, Luke. He attended K-State, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in social work. He worked for St. Francis Community Services in Colby upon college graduation. College was a fruitful time for spiritual growth. “I was highly involved with St. Isidore,” he said. “I was an active participant in the choir. I was in the choir almost every Sunday when I was there. I was involved in quite a few different Bible studies with Father Jarett (Konrade).” Prior to college, he was involved in Prayer and Action. “Prayer and Action had a very big impact on my decision (to enter the seminary),” Ochs said. “That’s really where my faith grew significantly. The knowledge of the faith and my love of Christ and for others grew through that mission trip. Serving others and finding a better prayer life helped me pray enough to make the decision to go to the seminary.” Ochs spent the summer teaching Totus Tuus. He also taught in 2015.

Committing to praying about the decision and embracing more structure in his prayer life assisted Ochs with finding clarity. “Participating in adoration has helped quite a bit (in discernment),” he said. “Becoming more strong in my prayer life, becoming more consistent helped.” As he worked through the process of discernment, Ochs said he discussed the possibility of the seminary with his parents. “They support it fully,” he said.”That certainly helped my decision.” At his home parish and in college, Ochs participated in the choir and as a cantor. “Music is what really brings me closer to Christ,” he said. “Especially being a cantor and in the choir has been a huge impact on my faith.”

Dlabal, 18, is a graduate of Wilson High School and member of St. Wenceslaus in Wilson. The son of Jim and the late Rosemary Dlabal, he has three siblings: Joshua, Justine and Ethan. Prayer and Action, the diocese’s summer program, let Dlabal meet other seminarians and receive advice on discernment. “The first year, (Deacon) Andy Hammeke said when you find your vocation, you’re at peace with yourself, even if you don’t know what will happen or how to prepare for it, you’ll be at peace,” Dlabal said. Dlabal, a recent Wilson High School graduate, said he took his question to his quiet, empty hometown church, St. Wenceslaus in Wilson.

Father Gale Hammerschmidt, co-vocation director for the diocese, said it’s been nearly a decade since a seminarian entered immediately after high school graduation. During high school, Dlabal was involved with CYO at his parish, as well as participated in Prayer and Action and Totus Tuus. He was also on the CYO Diocesan Youth Council. In the parish, he is a lector, cantor and altar boy. At school, he participated in cross country, track, theater, drama, Scholars Bowl, science club, National Honor Society and Student Council.

For more information about vocational discernment, contact Father Gale Hammerschmidt, co-vocation director at (785) 539-7496 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information about financially supporting seminarian education, contact Beth Shearer­, Director of Stewardship and Development for the Salina Diocese at (785) 827-8746 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .