Totus Tuus educates students, teachers during summer

Story and Photos

By Karen Bonar

The Register

Osborne — About two dozen students scurried around the parish hall at St. Aloysius Gonzaga, skipping and calling to one another.

Pamela Zarybnicky stands at the front of the room and melodiously called to the students “Totus” … “tuus” the group echoed back. About three dozen students gathered around Zarybnicky and teammate Hannah Michaud to practice songs and prepare for Mass on July 12. “We have to give our voices back to God because he gave them to us,” Michaud explained to the group of children. Zarybnicky, Michaud and seminarian Bob Schroeder comprise one of four Totus Tuus teams traveling the Diocese of Salina this summer, teaching students about the Joyful Mysteries and covenants. “Remember your holy hands,” Zarybnicky said to the students as they headed over to Mass. “We point our hands up to heaven, where God is.”

The summer program is sponsored by the Diocesan Office of Youth Ministry. This is the first summer for Zarybnicky and Michaud to teach the program. “I had no expectations coming into the summer,” Michaud said. “I had no idea what I was walking into. It’s been a huge blessing to see the generosity from our host families. They’ve been so welcoming to us.” Abandonment is a theme the team said they’ve been reflecting upon. “We rely so much on the generosity of other people,” Zarybnicky said. “It’s been good to be able to abandon everything I would have otherwise done and relying on the goodness of other people this summer.”

Throughout the week, the teachers explain the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary to the students. The week also involves attending daily Mass, prayer, learning and games. “I learned the Joyful Mysteries - the first three,” said eight-year-old Coby Cline from Downs. Claire Mick, 8, from Osborne, said this is the second year she’s attended. “I’m learning a lot and it’s fun,” she said. “I never knew that Elizabeth was Mary’s cousin.” Jessie Reinert from Downs waits to pick up her daughters Sarah, 8, and Hannah, 6. “It’s a great way to develop their faith,” she said. “Sarah was excited to learn about the Saints. They have learned a lot about Mass and the Rosary. “Every day they have shared what they learned. Little stuff we knew, but just forgot.”

The education flows both ways, the team said. “Seeing the childlike faith is something we can learn from,” Schroeder said. “I’ve probably learned more from the students than I’ve taught,” Michaud added. “The simplicity in the way they think. They ask simple questions, but they really make you think.” “One of the boys told me ‘I said ‘I love you Jesus’ today,” Zarybnicky said. Michaud said the summer has been one that is filled with grace for her. “I’m normally not a very patient person, but I’ve had overwhelming patience with the kids this summer, which is really foreign to me,” she said.

The summer has been peppered with a few laughs, too. As Zarybnicky stood outside of St. Aloysius Gonzaga, rain began to sprinkle on the group of students. “We prayed for rain after Mass, and God made it rain,” she told the students. A few minutes later, inside, one of the students asked “We prayed for rain and God made it rain, so if we pray for ice cream, does that mean we’ll get ice cream?” Earlier this summer, Zarybnicky said she was explaining the hierarchy of the church to a group of students. “I told them that the bishop is in charge of the church, and the bishop takes care of us,” she said. “Then one girl asked ‘Are bishops like lifeguards?’ ”

Michaud said the summer has been rewarding. “To think we can have a lasting impact on their lives by spending a week with them,” she said. Zarybnicky said she especially enjoys interacting with the high school students. “High school is such a rough time,” she said. “That was when I encountered Jesus for the first time. Totus Tuus gives them a space to come where Jesus could open their heart.” Schroeder said he keeps thinking of the words a priest said to him once: ‘It’s not whether it’s difficult or challenging, but whether it’s worth it.’ “I’d say this summer is worth it,” he said.