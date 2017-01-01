CCAA raises more than $1 million

Salina — Because of the generosity of those across the diocese, the 2017 Catholic Community Annual Appeal (CCAA) has received more than $1 million to fund the work of the diocese. In order to achieve the mission of the diocese, the work is guided by these pastoral priorities: evangelization, catechesis, justice, life, family, vocations and ministry formation. CCAA gifts continue to come in and will make these priorities and ministries possible.

“The theme for this year’s appeal — The Lord is Good to all; He has Compassion on all He has made — reminds us that Jesus responds with compassion to the needs of others,” Bishop Ed Weisenburger said. “There was no self-concern found in Jesus. Christ-like compassion looks outward to others. Christ-like compassion makes sure that there are ministries not just for me and my family, but that the Church’s ministries are there for all. Christ-like compassion serves the hungry, the needy, the forgotten, the young, the elderly and families. Christ-like compassion is also prophetic as it points beyond us to the author of all charity, Jesus Christ. The annual appeal is your opportunity to show compassionate care, like Jesus Christ, to those in our diocese who need our support. Your gifts and participation are a concrete way to live our faith and nourish our holy union with Christ and our neighbor. I am grateful to those who have answered our request.”

Almost 20 percent of the money received for the CCAA will go toward seminarian education, priest continuing education and vocations. The diocese of Salina has 10 seminarians, with educational expenses of about $40,000 annually per seminarian.

One-third of this year’s CCAA focuses on Catholic education and formation, as well as subsidies to the Catholic schools. The 16 Catholic schools in the diocese receive support through a per-pupil subsidy from the CCAA. The diocese has five Catholic junior/senior high schools, and 11 Catholic grade schools. Catholic formation includes parish education for youth and adults.

Another quarter of the CCAA helps fund priest retirement and healthcare. The remaining funds are used to support the diversity of ministries needed in our diverse and geographically large diocese.

According to Beth Shearer, Director of Stewardship and Development, “the gifts that we receive and continue to receive are used to achieve the mission of the Diocese of Salina by funding the ministries. With your gifts we are able to provide the services that enhance and sustain parish life. Every gift is making a difference.”

This year’s CCAA was launched in mid-February. Donors can make a one-time contribution or pledge a certain amount of money each month through the end of this year. Gifts are still needed to support the work of the diocese. “The Catholic Community Annual Appeal is one of the largest sources of income for the Salina Diocese,” Shearer said. “These gifts make the shared ministries possible in parishes and communities across the diocese.”

All of the 86 parishes in the diocese have participated in the annual appeal. Nearly 40 percent of the parishes have met or exceeded their parish goal.

“Thank you to those who have answered our request and those still considering,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “Together we are advancing the mission of Christ and his Church. Inspired by our ancestors who have left us a tremendous legacy of faith, I pray that each of us will continue to do our part to meet the needs of the Salina Diocese today and provide a solid foundation for future generations.”

Gifts continue to be accepted through the end of the year. For more information, or to make a contribution, please contact Shearer at (785) 827-8746 x 42 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .