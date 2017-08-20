Salina Rural Life participates at FFA

Manhattan — For the first time, the Salina Diocese Rural Life Commission hosted a table at the Kansas FFA Convention Career Day May 31.

The idea was sparked following the February workshop regarding the “Vocation of Agricultural Leader” document, which was published by Catholic Rural Life.

Approximately 300 FFA attendees stopped by the table and registered. The table offered suggestions and reminders of rural ethics, stewardship and agricultural leadership

Tom Murphy, President of the Salina Diocese Rural Life Commission, said his faith in young people was restored by the FFA students attending the meeting.

“They were all polite, respectful, professional and dressed for success,” he said. “The FFA is a positive image for rural high schools.”

Many attendees stopped by the table, curious about why a Catholic priest was at the career fair. Many of were Catholic and wanted to visit, Father Richard Daise, Moderator for the Rural Life Commission, said all were polite and asked very respectful and interesting questions regarding agricultural ethics and stewardship.

“It had been a step, a small step perhaps, but a step nonetheless to reach out to younger members of the agricultural community,” Father Daise said. “It had also touched all geographical areas of the state, not just the Diocese of Salina.”

The next event for the Rural Life Commission is Rural Life Day, August 20, 2017, at St Wenceslaus Parish in Wilson. The event will consist of awarding of the Msgr. John George Weber Century Farm awards is the featured event. Applications can be found on the Diocesan web page under Rural Life.