Three permanent deacons ordained

The Register

Salina — The vocation of the permanent deacon flows from love, Bishop Edward Weisenburger told three men prior to ordaining them June 10 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. “We can only serve when we first love,” he told the three married men. “On some level, our vocation to diakonia has welled up from a prior sacrament of marriage. Neither you nor your wives could have ministered that sacrament to each other had you first not loved, and not just loved but loved deeply and purely and sacrificially. “Love is the prerequisite for marriage. Love is equally the prerequisite for ministry.” Following the homily, Bishop Weisenburger lay his hands on Michael Brungardt, Michael Robinson and Thomas Schrick, ordaining them as permanent deacons. This is the third class of married men to be ordained as permanent deacons for the Salina Diocese.

Deacon Brungardt, 47, is a member of St. Joseph Church in Oakley. He is the son of Ann and Doug Zeigler and the late Edwin Brungardt. He and his wife, Cecilia, have been married for 21 years. The path to the diaconate began with the death of loved ones. “It brought me back to the Rosary,” he said. That was the first step in deepening his faith. “We were both searching for something,” Deacon Brungardt said. “Discerning really helped us.” He also spoke with priests and Deacon Dennis Engel. “The reason I really wanted to do this was to help our priests,” he said. “They were getting overloaded.” The ordination was the culmination of three years of classes, as well as countless years of discerning. “I think laying prostrate was the most gratifying,” Deacon Brungardt said of the Litany of the Saints. “I thought about letting go and committing more of myself to God.” He also said receiving the Gospels was a highlight of the ordination. Especially because he hopes to work on adult education in his parish. Deacon Brungardt was vested by Father Don Pfannenstiel and Deacon Dennis Engel.

Deacon Robinson, 45, is a member of SS. Peter and Paul Church in Clay Center. He is the son of Betty Robinson and the late Ted Robinson. He and his wife, Shelly, have been married for 22 years. They have three children: Shellby Wisell and husband Michael, Samantha Brown and husband Brandon, Marty Robinson, as well as six grandchildren. “My whole life, I’ve had something inside of me telling me I need to do more,” he said. “When I came back to the Church, I got Shelly and the kids involved.” He also became involved as a lector, eucharistic minister and in the Knights of Columbus. “It still didn’t feel like enough,” Deacon Robinson said. “Then I heard about the diaconate.” He began classes, expecting to learn about his own relationship with God. “I found out there is a whole lot more involved than my relationship with God,” he said. Studying theology, learning Church history, reading the Church fathers and immersing himself in the Old and New Testament were all aspects of the education and formation. “Learning about all of those changed everything I thought I knew about God and the Church,” he said. “There’s so much more for me to learn.” During the ordination, the Litany of the Saints was also powerful for Deacon Robinson. “My emotions were higher than I expected them to be when I was prostrate on the floor,” he said. “It really hit me. From that moment on, it means something different now than what it did in the beginning.” Deacon Robinson was involved in RCIA and will continue that work. This fall, he will begin teaching sixth grade religion at the parish. “I like to share what I learned with people — teaching what I’ve learned and continuing my education so I can teach even more,” he said. One unexpected aspect of the formation and ordination was the level of support received. “The support has come through the entire diocese during this process,” he said. “Everywhere we’ve gone, the support has been amazing.” Deacon Robinson was vested by Father Randall Weber.

Deacon Schrick, 62, is a member of Sacred Heart Church in Colby. He is the son of the late Henry and Mary Schrick. He and his wife Christina (“Tina”) have been married for 32 years. They have one son, Paul Schrick and wife Torie and two grandsons. “My big mouth got me into it,” he quipped about his path to the permanent diaconate. “I always talked to my son that he should be open to vocations. He shouldn’t brush it off. About that time, my pastor said ‘I think you should look into the diaconate.’ I thought I should apply the same standard to myself.” He previously attempted to complete the coursework involved in formation, but scheduling conflicts kept him from being able to complete the program. When the next class began, Father Frank Coady contacted him again. “I started this to do due diligence and thought I would wash out of the process,” Deacon Schrick said. “I didn’t tell a lot people I was doing it for probably the first two years.” Public speaking and creative writing were never his strong academic suits. “I didn’t think I had homily material, but I got a lot of compliments on my homily from Sunday,” he said. For Deacon Schrick, being ordained a permanent deacon deepens the involvement his family already has within the church. He is on the RCIA team for the parish, he and his wife work with couples during marriage preparation; his wife is a Natural Family Planning instructor, as well as the director for Rachel’s Vineyard retreats for post-abortion healing. Unlike the other two deacons, his parish did not have a permanent deacon. “I always thought it was odd how close the group of deacons was, but now I understand after going through the process,” he said. “The six of us (deacons and wives) are really tight. We’ve connected on a deep level.” One of the most memorable aspects of the ordination was following communion, when he looked out at the crowd in the ­­ ­cathedral. “Those people were there to support me, that was a very emotional moment or me,” Deacon Schrick said. “A big part of this was Tina being with me the entire way. She didn’t push me, but she encouraged me to follow through. I wouldn’t be here without her.” Deacon Schrick was vested by Father Dana Clark

Bishop Weisenburger highlighted the communal aspect of the ordination during his homily. “We know success for the Lord only when we work together,” he said. “Technically speaking, no man is called to be ordained a deacon as though he were independent, rather a man is sacramentally placed within an order. “Ultimately, it’s only when each of us interacts and collaborates well with the order that the true servant leadership arises in our church.”