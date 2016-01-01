Peter’s Pence Collection annual collection is July 1-2

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

Soon our Diocese of Salina will take up the Peter’s Pence Collection. Our participation supports the charitable work of Pope Francis as he reaches out to those who are marginalized and suffering around the globe. By supporting this collection, you join the Holy Father in bringing a little more mercy into the world.

We are taking up this collection to be part of the Church’s effort to promote a culture of encounter and justice. Pope Francis called to us in his 2016 Urbi et Orbi address, “May efforts be made everywhere to promote the culture of encounter, justice and reciprocal respect, which alone can guarantee the spiritual and material welfare of all people.” Your support makes it possible for the Holy Father to carry out his charitable works around the world, to help victims of war, natural disasters and other difficult situations.

Let us join with our brothers and sisters in faith from around the globe to help Pope Francis reach the marginalized in our world. Please prayerfully consider how you can best support the collection this year. For more information about the collection, please visit www.usccb.org/peters-pence.

Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly,

Most Rev. Edward J. Weisenburger

Bishop of Salina