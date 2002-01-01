Father Zimmerman will retire after 44 years

The Register

Salina — Throughout his 44 years as a priest, Father Don Zimmerman said he’s learned “You never know what to expect.” “I’ve grown to expect the unexpected,” he said. When he retires in July, he expects more of the same: the unexpected. “I’ve told people here that I have the ability to put my toothbrush and my comb and my alb and chasuble in my tour pack in the Harley Davidson and go out and help,” Father Zimmerman said. “That’s basically what I want to do: Get on the Harley and go and help throughout the diocese.”

Even though he won’t formally be assigned to a parish, Father Zimmerman said he looks forward to working with people throughout the diocese. He said the people of the Diocese of Salina have been the most enriching part of his priesthood. “It’s the people, the people I’ve been able to serve,” he said about what stands out during his years of service. “Every community is a little bit different. In Belleville you had the Bohemian and Polish community. In Kanopolis, it was the Hispanic community. Hays was German, and Manhattan had an eclectic mix because of the university and Fort Riley.” “I’ve always felt blessed in working with the staffs and respective parish councils,” he added. Father Zimmerman said one thing that impressed him, regardless of his location, was the impact of the church. “I see how a church and its community can truly make a difference,” he said. One example is the Go Make a Difference Day in Manhattan. “People are involved out tin the community to do what Prayer and Action does, but to do it as a parish,” Father Zimmerman said. “There’s always been a great mission-minded spirit at St. Thomas More Parish.” In Hays, he said, the local churches were involved with First Call for Help.

Throughout his seven assignments, Father Zimmerman was involved with several construction projects. At St. Ignatius Loyola Parish in Kanopolis, he remodeled the parish rectory. At St. Joseph Parish in Brookville, a new rectory/office was built. At St. Thomas More Parish in Manhattan, Father Zimmerman said the parish built a new parish hall: Utopia Hall. Additionally, the old parish hall was remodeled into new offices, and a new rectory was built. At Immaculate Heart of Mary in Hays, where he spent 12 years, the parish took the first steps toward building a new church. “During my time, we ended up razing seven houses across the street, which is where the existing church now sits,” he said. “There was a lot of ground work — literally — that was established.” The parish also undertook a five-year capital campaign. Two years into the fundraising, Father Kevin Weber was assigned to the parish and completed the project.

Also during his time in Hays, the St. Joseph Tri-Parish School moved from its location across from St. Joseph Parish to the current location and was renamed Holy Family Elementary School. “We looked at remodeling, but it wasn’t feasible or possible,” Father Zimmerman said. “At St. Joseph, the kids had to walk across the street to get to the church, down the street to get to the gym.”

Immaculate Heart of Mary leased Jefferson School to USD 489, but gave notice to the district of its intent to move the Catholic school into Jefferson School. “We got all of the (parish) councils together,” he said. “We had to let the school district know two years in advance so they could plan accordingly. “Moving the school was very strong move. The concept of tithing made a lot of things possible out there in Hays.”

In addition to parish work, Father Zimmerman said he enjoyed working with the Retrouvaille retreats. “It’s a great program to help couples who are struggling in their marriage to look at their relationship and find the possibility of being reconciled,” he said. “The healing of the program is so great. Every time you share your story, it’s hard, but the healing takes place.”

The retreats began in Salina in 1990 under the Family Life Office, but after two years merged with the program in the Diocese of Wichita. Since 1990, he has been the priest associated with Retrouvaille for the state of Kansas. Due to other obligations, Father Zimmerman said he hasn’t been able to help with a weekend in a several years. In retirement, though, he said he hopes to resume his involvement. “I want to get back on the grid and help with weekends more regularly,” he said.

As he looks back on more than four decades as a priest, Father Zimmerman said softly “The priesthood has been more than I expected.” “I will miss the unexpected daily life of the parish,” he continued, “but I know there will be much more unexpected to come. “That’s what I’m looking forward to. I hope I can continue to appreciate the unexpected.”

• • • • • • •

Father Zimmerman was ordained June 2, 1973, at St. Michael Church in Collyer by Bishop Cyril Vogel.

His assignments have been: