CSJ Associates renew commitment to Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia

Concordia — As part of the annual CSJ Associates Retreat, a new Associate made her first commitment March 25, while 11 other Associates renewed their commitment to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia. The spring weekend retreat took place March 24-26 at Manna House of Prayer in Concordia.

The 7 p.m. commitment ceremony was the highlight of a weekend filled with prayer and fellowship. The retreat concluded with Mass on Sunday morning at the Nazareth Motherhouse and dinner with the Sisters.

A CSJ Associate is a Christian adult who is committed to Gospel values, feels drawn by the charism, spirituality and mission of the Sisters of St. Joseph, desires to deepen one’s spiritual life, is willing to give oneself in service to the “dear neighbor” and is committed to building community. CSJ Associates are men and women from all ages and all walks of life. They meet regularly for prayer and sharing either in groups or one-on-one.

CSJ Associates renewing their commitment at the retreat were:

Susan LeDuc, Concordia-area group

Bill Riordan, Concordia-area group

Susan Riordan, Concordia-area group

Gerry Parker, Abilene-area group

Vicki Appelhans, Manhattan-area group

Mary Ray, Manhattan-area group

Catherine Seitz, Manhattan-area group

Nancy Welsh, Manhattan-area group

Stephanie Hudson, Kansas City-area group

Jennifer Spangler, Kansas City-area group

Rosalita Flax, Western Kansas-area group

Joelyn Foy Ph.D., Manhattan-area group, made her first commitment. Other Associates have or will be renewing at area group meetings. Also taking part in the weekend retreat were several Sisters of St. Joseph and two women who wanted to learn more about the CSJ Associates program. For more information about CSJ Associates, contact CSJ Associate Catherine Seitz at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Sister Janet Lander, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (785) 243-2149 or visit www.cshkansas.org/about/associates/

Currently, there are Associate members in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas and Missouri.