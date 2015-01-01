Goodland youth to participate MobilePack operation

Special to The Register

Goodland — Seventeen miles from the Colorado border, youth in Goodland hope to raise $22,000, making them able to pack meals to feed 100,000 people. It might seem like a lofty goal, but Kinsey Volk, a senior at Goodland High School, knows they can do it. In 2015, residents in Goodland raised nearly $30,000 allowing them to pack 114,000 meals. “We hope it turns out similar this year,” Volk said.

Volk, who is a member of Our Lady Perpetual Help’s CYO, said the project is independent of the church, however many CYO members are still involved, helping to raise money. “I want it to be a community event and not just a Catholic event,” Volk said. Volk is assisting adult sponsor Dusti Chadwick in leading the Goodland Youth Feed My Starving Children Core Team. The Core Team plans to raise money until the event in July. The Feed My Starving Children MobilePack of Goodland will take place July 14-15.

Feed My Starving Children is a non-profit Christian organization committed to feeding God’s starving children hungry in­ body and spirit. Youth and adults will be packing meals formulated for malnourished chil­dren, which will be shipped across the world. This is the third time Goodland has participated in the MobilePack operation. They previously took part in 2013 and 2015.

This year, the goal of raising $22,000 is the minimum. Volk said the Core Team set this because the “team is older this year and mainly (high school) seniors.” Being seniors, they are more involved with school and other activities, making it a little harder to go above and beyond.

The Core Team however does not sell themselves short. Although their goal is to raise the minimum $22,000 they “hope to raise more,” Volk said. In preparation for this year they have already starting raising money. In order to raise money this year the MobilePack gives presentations to churches and various organizations such as 4-H Club and Rotary Club. Through these presentations, donations are received.

Fundraisers are also held. “Krispy Kreme is among one of the more popular fundraisers,” Volk said. “The closest Krispy Kreme is three hours away.”Over $1,000 was made from the Krispy Kreme fundraiser. Other fundraisers include pancake feeds, cookies and many more.

So far this year the MobilePack has raised $10,000. “I think the event is going to go great this year and I am very excited,” Chadwick said. “ I have all the faith that it is going to turn out great.” Volk is looking forward to the event in July as she reflects on previous years. “It's a great feeling to see your hard work paid off,” Volk said.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer: https://give.fmsc.org/goodland/events/1707-019ea-goodland-ks-youth-mp/e104118