St. Isidore Day Celebration is May 15

Special to The Register

Washington — On May 15, the annual St. Isidore Day will be celebrated with Mass, blessing of fields and flock and a tour of the Kansas Service Dog School.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with Mass at St. Augustine Church. Father Brian Lager, Father Joseph Kieffer and Father Richard Daise will concelebrate the Mass with Bishop Edward Weisenburger. The Mass will include the blessing of seeds, including seed such as wheat, corn, milo and garden and flower seeds. Visitors are welcome to bring soil samples, which will also be blessed at the Mass.

Immediately following Mass, there will be a blessing of fields and flocks. Last year, Father Daise said one of the altar servers brought her 4-H steer to be blessed after the Mass. Participants are invited to bring soil from their fields or gardens to be blessed. Following the blessing of fields and flock, lunch will be served by the ladies of the parish.

The Rural Life Commission will hold a brief meeting as part of the day’s activities. Following the meeting, participants will enjoy a tour of the Kansas Service Dog School, which is located in Washington.

The annual celebration is celebrated near the feast of St. Isidore, the patron saint of farmers and rural communities and also one of the patron saints of the Diocese of Salina. Since the feast day is on a Sunday, the observance is scheduled for Monday.

Please RSVP by May 8 to (785) 462-2179 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .