Privileged to serve the poor

There has been no small amount of words published on what many term “The Francis Effect.” While there is no exact definition of what this admiration for Pope Francis means, there seems to be a consensus that it involves the attributes of mercy, reconciliation, the dignity of all persons and perhaps above all else, a true encounter with the risen Christ found beautifully in the poor. Indeed, our Holy Father echoes the Gospel beautifully as he points to the presence of Christ in everyone. And yet Pope Francis’ witness is powerful in reminding us that Christ is found in a unique, wonderful and even redemptive way in the poor.

While this message is the bedrock of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, I believe it nevertheless has been focused in a powerful way by Pope Francis’ words and actions. Indeed, his witness testifies to the truth that it is not possible to be fully alive in Christ without a concrete and sacrificial love for the poor. I believe it is for these and other reasons that he is admired by millions. I know they are reasons why I find in him an inspiration that actually points beyond him to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

With that in mind I would note that in the journey that brought me to Salina five years ago I was initially impressed by the mission and ministries of our small and rural diocese. We have healthy parishes, a solid priesthood, faithful deacons and religious, wonderful examples of lay leadership, strong Catholic schools, exemplary college ministries, youth ministry programs that serve as a model for other dioceses, and a clear voice advocating for life issues. As I looked carefully at our Diocesan Church, I quickly recognized that the area I most hoped to see grow was our direct outreach to the poor. Almost two years ago, and after much prayer, a single donor unexpectedly came forward in humility and faith, offering a gift that would profoundly renew the critical ministries of our Catholic Charities. While that special donor provided for the vast majority of our new facility, others have assisted in profound ways, such as with the solar energy system soon to be installed. What has resulted is a highly visible ministry that proclaims to the world our commitment and witness to the Risen Christ who is found wonderfully and beautifully in the poor. In this gift we have all been greatly blessed.

I cannot conclude these brief words without taking note of the wonderful support of our pastors and the exceptional generosity of our people that have grown for Catholic Charities. The Diocesan collection, annual Catholic Charities fundraiser, special gifts and even donations from non-Catholic sources all combine to show a renewed and reinvigorated outreach to those who not only need our charity but who can reveal to us the face of God.

I am also profoundly grateful to those who work and minister at our Catholic Charities. We have a team of women and men whose commitment is solid and whose energies and talents are spent up generously for Christ. In the end our Catholic Charities ministries are a blessing in many and profound ways. They provide the opportunity to encounter Christ as He chooses to be found and loved among the poor. Clearly too, they make possible the deepening of our commitment as true disciples of Jesus. But perhaps most simply, they reveal that to serve the poor is always a privilege.