Welcome home

Headquarters of Catholic Charities opens in new Salina facility

The Register

Salina — Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is open for business at its new location, 1500 S. Ninth Street in Salina. “As I reflected on today, I kept coming back to one particular scripture from Luke that says when someone is given a great deal, a great deal is expected of them,” said Michelle Martin, the executive director of Catholic Charities. “When someone is entrusted with an abundance, even more is expected of them. That’s an awesome task, because as you can see we have been so blessed. “We have been so blessed to have so much given to us and as stewards, we’re looking forward to that challenge of living up to that expectation.” Martin addressed a crowd of donors, supporters and board members March 25 at the blessing of the building. Following the blessing, a public open house was held. “What (God) tells us not simply ‘Take care of the poor,’ ” Bishop Weisenburger said, reflecting upon Matthew chapter 25. “He says ‘When you do that you’re having an encounter with me.’ It’s a whole different, profound motivation. “It makes me want to weep with joy at what we will be doing for the poor in this facility.”

Moving to a new facility more than doubles the space for Catholic Charities. The former building on West Iron was about 8,000 square feet, spread over three floors. The new building has about 16,000 square feet, which includes warehouse storage. “Probably the two biggest improvements are a larger parking lot and more useable space in our building,” Martin said. “At the Iron Street location, there were barely enough parking spots for our staff and the entrances and exits were confusing. The new location offers ample parking close to our doors for clients and includes handicapped parking.” The parking lot is one of the few items that still needs to be refreshed; the lot is scheduled to be resurfaced in May. Erika Picasso, receptionist for Catholic Charities, said the clients have been pleased with the new location. “Our old building was very dark and cramped,” she said. “Everyone really appreciates the sunlight from the large windows and the larger lobby.” Catholic Charities began serving clients in the new office on April 3. Although most of the unpacking is done, it will take time to settle into the new location. “It has been a learning process, as with any move,” Martin said. “We are adjusting well and are fully operational, maybe just with some extra boxes around.”

At the blessing March 25, Bishop Weisenburger addressed the supporters. “I’ve looked forward to this day for a long time, and I’m so grateful for each of you who had made this possible,” he said. Once the building was blessed, visitors were able to tour the new facility. Bob and Shirley Sparks, of Salina, took advantage of the opportunity. Shirley said she shopped in the building when it was the grocery store and a supply store. “There is nothing that I would recognize from the old building,” she said. She said she toured the Iron Street facility with the Sojourners group from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. “Space was at a premium in the old building,” Shirley Sparks said. Salina resident Marvin Keeler managed the location as a Dillon’s Food Store for a short time. He lives near the building and said he has been watching the work over the last year. “It’s completely different,” he said. “The only thing the same is the front door.” He added that they received merchandise in the alley, the bakery was on the north side, meat on the west side and check-out stands were all up front on the east side.

Expanding into the new facility will allow additional space to store donations of food, clothing and other vital supplies for clients. With expanded space, Martin said Catholic Charities in Salina will now accept new or gently used furniture, appliances and household or kitchen items. “We are very excited about the possibilities with our new facilities to help more people in poverty,” Martin said. “Being able to offer larger items to struggling families is something we have wished we could do for years, but we never had the space to make it possible. When donors called, we were only able to take larger items if we knew there was an immediate need from a family. Now we have the storage space for those items and can have them readily available.” “This is a very special day for all of us, especially because of the blessing of the building,” said permanent Deacon Larry Erpelding, who is the president of the Catholic Charities Board. “It is a new home, a home which has great promise in terms of potential for what Catholic Charities will be able to do in the future.”

It was Good Friday in 2015 when Bishop Weisenburger and Martin met with a long-time donor and supporter of Catholic Charities. The donor expressed the desire to assist with either improving the Iron Street facility, renovating a building or building a new one. Improvements to the building at 425 W. Iron were considered, but there was not ample room to expand. The building will be razed. The new building was the warehouse for Acoustic Sounds most recently and previously the site of the Tractor Supply Store. Renovations began in August of 2016 and were mostly complete by the end of March. The bulk of the construction was made possible by the anonymous donor. “I am so grateful and reminded of the Christian ministry we perform when I think of the humility of the person who didn’t want to be recognized — who made this day so, so possible,” Martin said. While most of the building and construction is paid for, about 75 precent of the funds for the solar panels have been raised. Even though it is in a new facility, the bulk of Catholic Charities’ budget continues to come from donations. “As we have moved away from government-supported grants, the support of donors has become even increasingly important,” Martin said. “We have been blessed by the faithful support of so many people and remain humbled and grateful.” The organization’s annual fundraiser is scheduled for July 23 in Salina. This event, along with the annual appeal in August, provides for half of the agency’s operational needs each year.

During the blessing, Martin heavily credited her staff, who worked up to the day of the move, and speedily set up their new offices so clients would experience minimal interruption to their services. “Your service and task and ministry is crucial. You are the heart and soul of Catholic Charities,” she said. “Thank you for everything you do every day to make people feel special, to make them feel appreciated, no matter what they are coming to us for.”

Founded in 1959, Catholic Charities operated in the former Mowery Clinic at 425 W. Iron, sharing space with the St. Joseph Children’s home. In 1965, the diocese purchased the Brungardt house at 137 N. Ninth, which was remodeled as offices for Catholic Charities. In 1991, the children’s home closed. The building was remodeled for Catholic Charities offices, which relocated to the Iron Street building in 1994. The offices were housed there until the end of March. In December of 2015, the building at 1500 S. Ninth was purchased. In addition to the Salina office, Catholic Charities has offices in Hays and Manhattan. Additional locations are supported via mobile outreach from each office. Services, including adoption, pregnancy maintenence/support, counseling, immigration, emergency assistance and assistance with predatory lending are offered to anyone in need, regardless of faith or belief. “The truth is those of us who are privileged to have that encounter with the poor — as the old saying goes — we will be every bit as blessed as they will, because it is an encounter with God,” Bishop Weisenburger said during the blessing. “As you walk around this place and begin to look at it, remember this is the place where (God) will be encountered. How privileged we are to be a part of it.”

For more information about Catholic Charities, go to ccnks.org. For more information or to reserve your seat for the July 23 fundraiser in Salina, contact Jeanie Warner at (785) 825-0208 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .