Motherhouse Dinner is a family affair

For The Register

Concordia — Yes, there was spaghetti, of course. And prize drawings and a bake sale and tours of the historic Nazareth Motherhouse. Yes, there was a silent auction and even a quilt sale, along with live musical entertainment, grab-bags and Easter baskets.

Yet what there was most of was family — cousins and siblings and nieces and grand-nephews and … well … family of every description, who came to the annual Spaghetti Dinner March 12 hosted by the Sisters of St. Joseph for something of a family reunion.

Many arrived in big bunches of family, spanning three or four generations. Others came in ones and twos to remember an aunt, great-aunt or other relative who had been a Sister in Concordia.

“I never met her,” said one young woman of a great-aunt who had been a Sister and is now buried in the Nazareth Cemetery behind the Motherhouse, “but this place and these women were such important parts of her life … I just wanted to be here.”

She and her family were among hundreds of guests, along with untold volunteers, sisters and staff, who filled the Motherhouse for the spring fundraiser.

Kitchen staff, buoyed by volunteers, served a record 625 dinners and the event raised $10,927 to benefit the ministries of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Musicians performing were the Bent Wind with a Kick, John Paul Breault, Sarah Jeardoe, Amber Rogers and Sheri Johnson.

In the prize drawings, the winners were:

$500 — Carroll Macke, Kansas City.

$300 cash —Kevin Shelton, Randall.

$200 cash —Cindy DeLeón, Concordia.

Keurig coffee maker —Vicky Sweet, Salina.

CharBroil grill —Ruth Reinert, Dodge City.

Quilt (made by Sister Betty Suther) — Debbie and Keith Sells, Belleville.

Helping to draw the winning tickets was Austin Scheel, a great-great-nephew of Sister Norma Schlick.

The annual special event is organized by the sisters’ Development Office, with months of work by assistant director Ambria Gilliland and assistant Laura Hansen. During the dinner, Sister Loretta Jasper coordinated the legion of volunteers who came from across the state to help.