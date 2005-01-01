Columbaria dedication set for April 1 at Mt. Calvary in Salina

Salina — Hopefully, the third time will be the charm for the blessing of the Mount Calvary Columbaria.

“The first time, everything wasn’t quite ready and the second time it was rained out,” said Nancy Jaquay, the manager of Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. “This time it will happen, regardless.”

The public is invited to attend the blessing at 11 a.m. April 1 in the northwest corner of Mt. Calvary Cemetery, off of Iron Street in Salina.

Closed in 2005 to allow All Saints Cemetery the chance to become established, Mt. Calvary had few spaces left.

“I was getting calls continuously from people who wanted space at Mt. Calvary,” Jaquay said. “Father Frank Coady and I were talking that more people are going to cremation. We thought ‘Why not set up a columbarium for cremated remains?’ It would allow people to still be in the same cemetery as their ancestors and family members.”

Plans were made and in 2016, the columbaria — with six granite blocks and room for 504 inurments behind solid granite doors — was placed.

Since its opening, three sets of remains have been inurned. Additionally, about a dozen slots in the columbaria have been sold.

“Surprisingly, I thought the niches that would be sold faster would be ion the inside that face the altar and cross,” Jaquay said. “The people buried there wanted to be on the outside, looking over the cemetery.”

Bishop Edward Weisenburger said the new columbaria offers a way for Catholics to merge cremation with Catholic ritual.

“In our Catholic faith the cremains are to be treated the same as an intact body would be treated,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “ Cremation is an acceptable means of respectfully disposing of our bodies upon death, but the Universal Norms of the Catholic Church stress that the cremains are to be buried in the ground or placed in a mausoleum or columbaria, just as we would treat an intact body.”

For more information about purchasing a columbaria spot, contact call Jaquay at (785) 823-7221.