Fourth Sunday of Lent: Genesis renewed

This coming weekend, the fourth Sunday of Lent, we will hear the familiar Gospel of the man born blind who is miraculously granted sight by Jesus. As with much of the Gospel, there is literal truth found in this passage, but there are just as many deep spiritual truths that can be grasped only by those who truly wish to see. Indeed, the great church father Origin once wrote “to be holy is to see with the eyes of Christ, to see the world as Christ sees it, from God’s perspective.” I’m left to wonder if perhaps Origin had this weekend’s Gospel passage in mind as he spoke this eternal truth.

In looking carefully at the biblical passage, one of the most significant points about the story is that it notes that the man was “blind from birth.” But the passage, in the original Greek language, uses the word “genesis” — as in, the man was blind from his “genesis.” Clearly there’s a double meaning here of both “birth” and “creation.” As an old friend of mine, Msgr. Daniel Mueggenborg, points out in his excellent book of biblical reflections “Come Follow Me,” that the text reveals that Jesus comes to establish a new creation, a new Genesis in each of us.

Moreover, the gestures Jesus uses are striking. Just as God in the Book of Genesis creates Adam from the mud of the earth and places God’s own spirit in Adam, so now Jesus touches a new mud to the blind man’s eyes — a mud infused with Jesus himself (symbolized by spittle). Jesus, who describes himself as the light of the world, then sends this man who has journeyed in darkness his entire life, to wash in the waters of Siloam — a word that means “Sent One.” Here again, the “Sent One” is yet another term that always points to Jesus. And while it is significant that Jesus heals the man from his physical blindness, it is perhaps far more profound that in an encounter with Jesus the man is re-created and granted the ability to see — not merely physically, but as in to understand.

When we put all these crucial pieces together the result is profound baptismal imagery that involves: sin, recreation, water, light, vision and life. Indeed, Jesus’ gestures reveal the most essential truth of our baptism as the text quietly invites each of us to acknowledge that apart from Jesus, we are blind and journeying in the dark. It is Jesus alone who is the light of the world, and we will never have God’s vision —true holiness — until we too are recreated and illuminated in the life-giving waters of Baptism.

It should surprise no one that the Church pulls out all the stops with this baptismal imagery as we draw near to Easter. Indeed, in its origins the season of Lent was first and foremost a period of pre-baptismal prayer, penance and preparation. But the church is also anxious to give us glimpse of Lent’s destination — ­­the Easter joy of a new creation, of true holiness and life everlasting with God.

For today, I would urge each of us to ponder and pray with these Scriptures as we continue our own Lenten journey. Indeed, the remaining days of Lent might just have much to reveal to us of the shadows cast by our sin or our remaining spiritual blindness. But even in the midst of such a journey, we take hope in the one who has sought us out in our blindness, recreated us and even now shines a light brightly, enabling us to see.