Aaron Dlabal, Wilson, to enter seminary in fall

Salina — The newest seminarian for the Diocese of Salina said his entry into the seminary flows from a desire to follow a path of life that helps people.

“During my sophomore year (of high school), I knew I’d been very blessed in my life,” said Aaron Dlabal. “I knew I wanted to be in an occupation to help people. I considered working in science or the priesthood.”

The son of Jim and the late Rosemary Dlabal, he has three siblings: brother Joshua is 25, sister Justine is 23 and brother Ethan, is 16.

Prayer and Action, the diocese’s summer program, that let Dlabal meet other seminarians and receive advice on discernment.

“The first year, Andy Hammeke said when you find your vocation, you’re at peace with yourself, even if you don’t know what will happen or how to prepare for it, you’ll be at peace,” Dlabal said.

Dlabal, currently a senior at Wilson High School, said he took his question to his quiet, empty hometown church, St. Wenceslaus in Wilson.

“I really felt God calling me,” he said. “I realized that spiritual welfare is above material welfare. The things I really cared about was that people were spiritually well and I wanted to help with that.”

Father Gale Hammerschmidt, co-vocation director for the diocese, said it’s been nearly a decade since a seminarian entered immediately after high school graduation.

During high school, Dlabal has been involved with CYO at his parish, as well as participated in Prayer and Action and Totus Tuus. He is currently on the CYO Diocesan Youth Council.

In the parish, he is a lector, cantor and altar boy. At school, he participates in cross country, track, theater, drama, Scholars Bowl, science club, National Honor Society and Student Council.

Dlabal will begin his studies at Conception Seminary College in Conception, Mo. in the fall.