Annual CYO convention will ‘Expose the Truth’

Salina - Youth from across the diocese will gather April 8 and 9 at the annual CYO Convention. This year’s board selected “Expose the Truth” as the conference theme.

“Do young people really know the truth of their faith?” said Sister Barbara Ellen Apaceller, diocesan director of youth ministries. “If they don’t, they need to ask questions so they can understand the truths of the Catholic Church.”

Presenting will be Father Chester Smith, a priest from the Society of Divine Word order, who is known for his work with the Bowman Francis Ministry in Indianapolis. Sister Barbara Ellen said Father Smith spoke at convention almost a decade ago.

“He’s a powerful speaker. When he talks about Christ — he has such a passion,” she said.

In addition to Father Smith, college students will address the group.

The weekend will again be at St. Mary Grade School and Sacred Heart Junior-Senior High School at 234 and 304 E. Cloud in Salina due to ongoing construction at Salina South High School. It will include the speakers, sacraments, election of the new board, a dance Saturday night and closing Mass with Bishop Edward Weisenburger Sunday afternoon.

“One of the highlights I hear from the kids is Eucharistic Adoration time,” Sister Barbara Ellen said. “We usually have about 15 priests who come and hear confession. They have their own schedule and Mass, but they come and provide that for our young people and we’re grateful.”

Sister Barbara Ellen said she expects about 400 to attend the event, and registration is being accepted until March 10.

“Convention gives them the chance to know they’re not alone in their parish, that there are other youth in their diocese that have the same questions and concerns about their faith,” Sister Barbara Ellen said. “It gives them the chance to get to know kids throughout the diocese.”

For more information or to register, go to http://salinadiocese.org/youth-ministry or contact Julie Bilson at (785) 827-8746 x33 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .