Ten reasons why a Catholic education still matters

Reverend Ronald Nuzzi, Notre Dame, reaffirms the CARA Study in his research, “Ten Reasons Why Catholic Education Still Matters.” ­­­­Below is a paraphrased summary.

A Faith View of the World

Catholic School students learn that God is present and active in their lives and in the world. They develop a sense of sacramental awareness. In the faith view of the world, there is no such thing as a secular subject, as all learning helps to develop and bring to full bloom that image of God that is in each person.

Immersion in the Paschal Mystery

Our lives are a series of small and not so small dyings and risings. In union with the Paschal Mystery, we realize that there is redemptive power in suffering, and in the power of the cross. In it lies the answer to the mystery of all of life’s successes and failures.

The Value of Relationships

Catholic school students learn to experience God’s grace and presence in their lives through their relationships with family, friends and teachers. The loving and supportive relationships they experience are reflections of the love and life-giving dynamic of the Trinity. We are made for community.

A Holistic View of Scripture

Catholic school students are given the opportunity to explore the beauty and richness of Sacred Scripture seen through the lens of faith and lived out in daily practice. They learn to apply Scripture to their own lies as a tool for prayer and the true guide for virtuous living.

Civic Engagement

In recent research, it has been reported that private school graduates are significantly more likely to actively participate in civic activities. Catholic schools were ranked No. 1 in the percentage of graduates who actively participate in civic and community activities.

Service for the Common Good

Catholic schools promote service as an essential component of their curriculum. Many Catholic schools have service programs from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. We have a responsibility to respond to the needs of others because we are all part of God’s family.

Discipline as a Faith Expectation

Catholic schools promote self-discipline through clarity of moral vision that is based on the Gospel. Students are challenged to be Christ-like in work and action. They are asked to examine their choices and action in light of the Ten Commandments and the Gospel law of love.

The Centrality of Arts, Ritual, Drama, Music to the Life of Faith

Through Catholic education, students are exposed to the richness of the religious tradition. Music, art, literature, drama and ritual are rooted in the rich history of the Church.

The Fullness of the Catholic Identity at the Heart of the Church

Catholic education has always been at the heart of the Catholic mission. Catholic education, and the students who are the product of it, have been called the “greatest work of the Church.” They are to go out into the world and share the gifts they have received. Catholic school graduates are a leaven in society, helping the broader community to be the best that it can be.

Personal Excellence as a Spiritual Goal