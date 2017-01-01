Catholic Schools Week 2017: Instilling religious values

By Dr. Nick Compagnone

Superintendent of Catholic Schools

During Christmas break, I was taking in some down time and watching a situational comedy. This particular show took place in an inner city. It was about a single mom with two children and a grandmother living in the same apartment. The two children were students who attended a Catholic school. One particular episode had a discussion about the Catholic church. The mom was always occupied with work, trying to support her children. While religion was important to her, her priority was supporting her kids, while the grandmother seemed to be the force keeping the family together through her faith. The children, while attending a Catholic school, were being nurtured through the cultural environment of the school. In this particular setting, the family was experiencing conflicts between secular and religious values. This conflict is common, especially in a fast-paced society. However, as the research shows below, Catholic schools do make a difference in the lives of their students.

Research on Catholic Schools

In 2014, a study conducted by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate of Georgetown, focused on the impact that Catholic schools in the United States had on their students in future generations. Surveys of these adults, ranging from those born from 1943 to 1982 or later indicate the following:

Church Attendance:

Adults who have attended a Catholic school sometime in their lifetime are more likely to attend weekly Mass as adults.

Involvement in the Church:

Adults who have attended a Catholic school sometime in their lifetime are more likely to consider the priesthood, religious life, or more likely to participate as lay ministers in a parish ministry.