Russell — The director of Catholic Rural Life will visit the Diocese of Salina to discuss the organization’s new document, “Vocation of the Agricultural Leader” Feb. 25.

“We are one of the most rural diocese in the country. Agriculture is our bread and butter,” said Father Richard Daise, the moderator of Rural Life Commission for the Salina Diocese. “Kansas lives and breathes agriculture.”

Jim Ennis, the Executive Director of Catholic Rural Life, which is based in Minnesota, will present the document.

“The purpose of the document and these workshops are to affirm and to remind the idea of vocation in agriculture and how important it is,” Ennis said.

The conference, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Mary Queen of Angels Parish in Russell, is the first diocesan event in the country to discuss the document. It took about three years to compose the first edition, which Ennis presented it to Pope Francis on Dec. 10 in Rome.

“Often agriculture is looked at as a business rather than a way of life,” Father Daise said.

With strong crop and livestock production, northwest Kansas is a natural location for this workshop.

“In the Salina Diocese, whether you’re a farmer or not, agriculture touches everybody one way or another,” said Tom Murphy, president of the diocese’s Rural Life Commission.

Murphy said the event is intended to be interactive, rather than the audience listening to a speech all day.

“We’re going to talk about it and talk about what it means to be members of agriculture and to be in that vocation and what is expected of us,” Murphy said.

Talking about agriculture as a vocation might be a shift of thinking.

“What we’ve seen in the workshops and focus groups over the years is the idea that many farmers in agriculture have lost this sense of vocation,” Ennis said. “What we’re hoping to do in this workshop setting is to remind and to affirm the high vocation of agriculture and why farmers and ranchers are so critical to our society and how the church affirms that.

“This is really about is retrieving the notion of vocation for agricultural leaders and ennobling the role of farmers and ranchers and those involved in the food system.”

During the three years Ennis and his staff took to write the document, they traveled to developed countries, but also to countries where agricultural technology is still emerging. Over the next year, Catholic Rural Life will hold similar discussions across the United States and also in the Philipines, Uganda, France and other European countries. Once the discussions are complete, Ennis said they will take the feedback and compose the second edition of the document.

Father Daise said the conference is open to all, farmers or consumers. He said students in 4H or FFA groups are encouraged to attend.

“The secularization and taking God out of the equation has diminished the vision of this noble occupation called agriculture,” Ennis said. “ ‘The Vocation of the Agricultural Leader’ is not just for leaders, but who are interested in their food and how to support and affirm all who are in agricultural production.”