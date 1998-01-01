Letter from Committee on International Justice and Peace

My Brother Bishops,

The political situation in the Holy Land remains dangerous and volatile. The situation of the Church remains extremely vulnerable. Israelis and Palestinians need our prayers, support and advocacy. As Chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace, I represented our Conference at a meeting of the Coordination of Episcopal Conferences in Support of the Church in the Holy Land. The Coordination consists of representatives from the bishops’ conferences of European nations, South Africa, Canada and the United States. With the support of the Holy See, the Coordination has visited the Holy Land every January since 1998 in prayerful solidarity.

For decades, our Conference has supported a two-state solution: a secure and recognized Israel living in peace alongside a viable and independent Palestine. We still do. This year we noted that the Holy See has recognized the State of Palestine, having previously recognized Israel. As we gathered in the Holy Land, the State of Palestine opened its embassy to the Holy See in Rome.

We bishops of the Coordination fear that the two-state solution is in jeopardy. Our final communique declared, “For fifty years the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza have languished under occupation, violating the human dignity of both Palestinians and Israelis.” Occupation, confiscation of Palestinian lands, expansion of settlements and violence, including suicide attacks, undermine the future of both peoples. We lamented that “[s]o many people in the Holy Land have spent their entire lives under occupation, with its polarizing social segregation, yet still profess hope and strive for reconciliation.”

We met with local bishops. They confirmed that the indigenous Christian population continues to emigrate in alarming numbers. Much of this Christian emigration can be traced to the conflict and the harsh consequences of occupation. We met with students from Bethlehem University, the only Catholic university in the Holy Land. They recounted routine harassment at Israeli checkpoints and unpredictable delays in daily travel. One family had their water cut off for two months in the summer for no apparent reason. Several families recounted how they had lost access to their agriculture lands due to Israeli barriers. Another student recounted that she grew up under occupation; until she traveled to another country and experienced freedom for the first time, she did not realize that she was living in an “open prison.” Faith gives her hope in a hopeless situation.

Palestinians are not the only ones to suffer from occupation. Israelis suffer as well. There are misguided suicide attacks on Israeli civilians and most young Israelis are conscripted into military service at the age of 18. A former Israeli soldier took us on a tour of Hebron, a city deep in the West Bank, to share his experiences of occupation. The city is important religiously as the site of the Cave of the Patriarchs and is sacred to Jews and Muslims. It is also a site of Jewish-Muslim tensions. In 1929 sixty-nine Jews were massacred; in 1994 twenty-nine Palestinian Muslims were murdered.

Our Israeli guide spoke of his love for Israel and his concerns for occupation. He said the issue was not the military, but rather the policies of occupation. He noted that the government of Israel subsidizes settlements and pointed out several settlements in Hebron, including four small settlements in the heart of the city. There 850 Israeli settlers live amidst 200,000 Palestinians; 650 Israeli soldiers guard them, forcing the closure of roads to Palestinians and creating a “ghost town” of closed shops and abandoned homes where there was once thriving Palestinian markets. He described in some detail the history of Hebron and the military policies that protect settlers and put Palestinians at risk of settler violence. Significantly, many of the Palestinians we met worried about attacks against Israelis, believing them to be both immoral and counterproductive.

We visited the Tent of Nations on a beautiful hill top. The Tent of Nations organic farm lies on 100 acres owned by the Nassar family, Christian Palestinians. It is located about 6 miles southwest of Bethlehem in the West Bank. The family has been fighting a legal battle to keep the land since it was threatened with confiscation by the Israeli military in 1991. They have legal papers to prove ownership. The family has lived there for 100 years, but illegal Israeli settlements have been built on 5 surrounding hill tops and the goal seems to displace them as well. Their slogan is: “We refuse to be enemies.” The family is committed to nonviolent resistance to occupation and land confiscation.

Sadly, the experience of Tent of Nations is not unique in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. In the Cremisan Valley near Bethlehem, fifty-eight Christian families risk losing their agricultural lands while the ministries of a Salesian monastery, convent and school risk being cut off from nearby Christian communities by the Israeli security barrier being built on Palestinian lands. The barrier and settlement expansions routinely confiscate Palestinian lands in the West Bank. Last week, the Israeli government approved plans to build 2,500 housing units for settlers in the Occupied West Bank and more than 500 such units in Occupied East Jerusalem. CIDSE, an international alliance of Catholic development agencies, recently wrote a report entitled, “No Place Like Home;” it examines the forced displacement of Palestinians and the resultant isolation and deterioration of social and economic conditions for Palestinian communities.

In addition to meeting local communities, we met with officials and experts. Meetings with the U.S. Consul General and the EU Representative were sobering. A discussion with Avraham Burg, a former Israeli Speaker of the Knesset, reinforced much of what we had heard about Israeli policies, of which he was critical, a tribute to the vitality of Israeli civil society. Frequent concerns were raised about the proposal to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, a move that could incite violence and undermine negotiations that are supposed to take place to resolve the status of Jerusalem as part of a peace deal.

What can we do? First, we can pray for our Christian brothers and sisters and for all those caught in the longstanding conflict. Second, we can go on Pilgrimage. It is especially important to use Christian tour guides and to stay over in Bethlehem. Third, we can continue to give generously to CRS, CNEWA, the Order of the Holy Sepulchre and other organizations that are assisting Palestinians and building bridges between Israelis and Palestinians. Fourth, we can advocate with the Trump Administration for an end to occupation and a just peace based the two-state solution. Please join me in praying, giving generously and advocating with our government as we seek an end to occupation and just peace for two peoples.

Fraternally yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Oscar Cantú

Bishop of Las Cruces Chairman

Committee on Intenational Justice and Peace