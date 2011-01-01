Interactive classes bring religious degree to Salina Diocese

The Register

Salina — The desire to deepen the faith draws students into the interactive Pastoral Ministry Education program.

“You’re not going to get this on EWTN, a DVD or television show,” said Ellen Becker, a Junction City resident and parishioner at St. Francis Xavier. “It’s not like anything you’re going to get anywhere else. You’re not going to get to pick the brain of these wonderful people who are taking the time to teach us.”

Becker was the first person to complete the four-year course, which is a collaboration between the Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Dodge City and Newman University in Wichita. She learned about the program while at a workshop.

“I was so attracted to it, so excited about the classes,” she said.“I loved the classes and all of a sudden four years were gone and I had a degree.”

Students may opt to take the courses for college credit, as part of a certificate program or for personal enrichment. If one already has a bachelor’s degree, completing 30 hours from the program will net them an additional bachelor’s.

Goodland resident Fred Hall is the second person in the diocese to complete the program. He became interested in taking the courses because he has served on both the parish council and the finance council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.

A convert to the Catholic faith, Hall said the classes were informative.

“I had a lot to learn still,” he said. “The more classes I took, the more questions I had.”

Hall said he opted to take the classes for a certificate.

As the president of St. Therese Radio station in Abilene, Katheryn Wilson said Bishop Edward Weisenburger asked her to take a few classes in the program to expand her knowledge of Catholic issues.

“The first class I took was on ministry and it really hooked me,” she said. “I thought I’d take the first class because the bishop asked me to, but once I started, it was a call to deepen my faith.”

Wilson, a resident of Abilene, recently completed her fifth semester. She has three more to go to complete the bachelor’s degree.

“I found out more about myself than I would have ever guessed,” she said. “It takes you much deeper in your faith than you ever dreamed. If you don’t know about yourself, how can you minister to someone else?”

She said she enjoys the interactive component of the class, which is telecommunicated to eight sites within the Diocese of Salina: Colby, Concordia, Goodland, Hays, Manhattan, Norton, Salina and WaKeeney. An additional nine locations are available in the Diocese of Dodge City.

Hall said he took some ITV classes via other institutions when the technology was fairly new.

“In the early days, it was terrible,” he said. “You couldn’t stay connected, but the way things are now, it was extremely well done. We only lost a connection maybe two times out of my four years.”

A retired military attorney, Theresa Gerritzen lives in Hays and is a parishioner at the Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria.

“A few years ago I was taking Bible study at the parish level,” she said. “Since then I started getting interested in learning more about my religion.”

She began the coursework in 2014 and has completed five of the eight semesters toward a bachelor’s degree.

“All the years I was an adult I didn’t take the time (to learn my faith) — I regret it,” she said. “I thought (the classes) was an excellent way for me to learn more about my faith and help others in the process.”

The core classes are for three hours of college credit. They meet on Saturday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

“I’m enjoying the class; I’m learning a great deal,” Gerritzen said. “Some of what we are studying is challenging, but it’s a way of getting more information about the church. There’s so much to know.”

The classes cover core Catholic values and theology, but Coleen Stein, the coordinator for the program who is based in Dodge City, said a goal is to include electives that touch on current events. Hall said he took an elective class on the religion of Islam.

“That opened my eyes,” he said. “I learned things that were totally different than I thought. It was good for me personally because it made me look at that faith with different eyes.”

The Diocese of Salina has a history of pastoral ministry programs dating back to the 1980s, Father Frank Coady said. The current partnership with the Diocese of Dodge City began in 2011.

“When we were doing the initial startup, Catholic Extension gave us half of the money for the startup,” Father Coady said of the program with Newman University. “We would not be able to do this without Catholic Extension.”

Stein said the collaboration makes sense because both dioceses are rural in nature. On a financial level, though, the partnership also makes sense.

“It’s one instructor teaching at location, and they reach all these people,” she said. “It just made so much sense to collaborate.”

A total of 17 locations offers flexibility for students.

“One weekend, I had a funeral in WaKeeney so I went to class there,” Wilson said. “One time I had a rosary in Manhattan and another I had a reunion in Dodge City. Flexibility has been so helpful for me.”

Stein said the communal nature of the classes is something she thinks is important.

“Community is what makes us Catholic,” she said. “Anyone can go online and take course, but this is unique that you can be with others who are Catholic in a classroom setting. You build those relationships and I think that’s what builds the diocese.”

While Hall is excited to receive his certificate in the mail, the learning won’t stop once it arrives.

“I hope to take more elective classes,” he said. “I may retake some of the core classes so I can just listen and not have to worry about taking notes.”

Becker said she also continues to take classes through the program.

“I’m still taking electives because they’re wonderful,” she said.

Hall said he enjoys learning, which in turn deepens his faith.

“I’d encourage anyone to take (the classes), even if they’re not going to take the whole set,” he said. “If something comes up that you’re interested in, just take the class.”

An additional asset to the program, Father Coady said, is that they are available in both English and Spanish. The Spanish portion, which is provided via a partnership with the Mexican American Catholic College in San Antonio, Texas, is only one of two programs in the country that offers a degree in pastoral ministry in Spanish.

“The teachers from their faculty will not have to come to Kansas,” Father Coady said.