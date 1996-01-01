Student is national finalist for high school Heisman competition

The Register

Beloit — For the third time since the Wendy’s High School Heisman competition began, a student from St. John Catholic High School was the winner for the state of Kansas. For the first time, one of its students was a national finalist for the award.

On Nov. 8, senior Davis Dubbert was announced as one of five national finalists.

“Davis is an exceptional young man and we are all excited for him,” said Principal Marcy Kee. “He is a product of our culture at St. John’s. Students, their parents and school faculty all adhere to a strong faith based mentality, practicing a servant-leadership style. We are grateful for his opportunity to represent each of us in the St. John’s family.”

Dubbert and his parents, David and Jeri Dubbert were in New York Dec. 9 with the other finalists at the awards ceremony.

“All the other kids who were national finalists had schools with at least 1,000 kids in them,” he said. “There are 16 in my graduating class.”

Dubbert said continuing the tradition of state winners — Matt Brown who won in 1996 and Vanessa Kresin who won in 2010 — is an honor.

He applied for the competition after the business teacher at school posted the application.

“I knew I had academics, athletics and community involvement, so I thought I’d give it a shot,” he said. “I kept getting surprised when I kept getting farther along (in the process).”

He was informed he was a state finalist, then the state winner. When the date for the national winners were came, Dubbert said he checked the website, but the finalists weren’t listed.

“The next day was a Tuesday and our principal called for a school assembly,” he said. “We walked in the gym and people from Wendy’s were there. I thought I was getting recognized for winning the state.

“It was a total surprise to me that I was one of the five national finalists.”

As a finalist, he and his parents were flown to New York for the awards ceremony. Each national finalist also received a $5,000 college scholarship.

“I wasn’t disappointed,” Dubbert said that someone else won the overall award. “I never expected to make it this far when I applied for it. Being a national finalist was unreal. I never thought I’d have a chance at that.”

Involved in multiple sports, Dubbert plays football, basketball and runs track for St. John Catholic High School. He also plays on an American Legion summer league baseball team.

An unexpected benefit of being a national finalist was meeting other students from across the country.

“Getting to meet and spend time with the other finalists was probably the best thing I’ll take out of (the experience),” Dubbert said. “We had never met before, and after two days of spending time together, we were like best friends. I imagine we’ll keep in touch and keep those relationships as long as we can.”

One memorable moment was when the group walked through Times Square.

“They had some of our pictures on the billboard in Times Square. It was pretty crazy,” Dubbert said.

Yet even more exciting was sitting in the fifth row during the collegiate Heisman Trophy ceremony.

“I’ve always watched the collegiate Heisman ceremony,” Dubbert said. “It was really cool to be there.”

With one semester left of high school, Dubbert said he’s focusing on narrowing down his a college choice, which he hopes includes playing basketball.

“I would like to major in statistics,” he said. “Maybe work with a professional sports team. I’ve always loved being involved in sports.”