Adoration chapel in Manhattan going strong for over 21 years

For The Register

Manhattan — Over the last 21 years, Carolyn Anderson has spent more than 1,000 hours in prayer at St. Joseph’s Eucharistic Adoration Chapel.

She is one of the 139 who were given lapel pins to celebrate the chapel’s 21st Anniversary in March. She is also one of the 61 adorers who have had a perpetual hour at the chapel since its opening on March 19, 1995.

“When you are in there your mind is at rest,” said Anderson, who was the first coordinator of the adoration chapel. “You just have to know that God is waiting for you.”

There are currently 199 adorers with permanent hours.

Brad Fagan, a member of St. Thomas More Parish has been going to the adoration chapel since 2010.

“I get to deepen my relationship with Christ every time I go,” he said. “It’s that time you get to set aside to have quiet time.”

Jake May is a senior at Kansas State University and member of Chi Rho, a Catholic household for men. He started going to the adoration chapel over summer along with some of the other men from Chi Rho.

When Seven Dolors was looking for people to take some early morning hours the house got together and picked up two early morning hours, one at midnight on Sunday and one at one a.m. on Saturday. They also try to get at least one person from their house to go everyday.

“It’s a really cool experience,” Jake said, “getting to realize that you are in the presence of God.”

Seeing a mixture of people such as Fagan and May participating is rewarding for Anderson, who has been a member of Seven Dolors Parish for 55 years.

She was one of a group of 15 to 20 people who decided that they wanted to start the adoration chapel.

They gained the support of the pastor at the time, Father Larry Grennan, as well as the support of a large group of parishioners.

“It took a lot of ground work and a lot of committed people to get it started.” Anderson explained. “God gave me the graces I needed to get it done.”

The organizers had to get at least 168 people to commit to adoration times so they would have at least one person for every hour. They also needed to have 24 captains. When adorers could not make their adoration time, they called these captains to fill in for them.

To get people to sign up for adoration times they had sign up times after Masses and contact information in the bulletin.

“We got speakers from Wichita to come and speak to spread the news and get people revved up about taking times,” Anderson said.

“I don’t mind going two hours back to back,” she said. “It’s a peaceful time because when you go home there is so much you have to do. Just knowing the Lord is there and present gives you peace.”

The chapel has been used for marriage proposals before and several other couples have even met in the chapel. There have also been six priests that have been adorers and several of them have been captains.