Following St. Francis

For The Register

Hays — Learning to trust God’s will, be present in the moment and accept life as it comes are all lessons religious life has taught Brenda Lager.

She is one of 20 active members of the St. Joseph chapter of the Secular Franciscan Order.

The Secular Franciscan Order, formerly known as the Third Order of St. Francis, is an official Order within the Catholic Church, and was established by St. Francis of Assisi. Members do not live in community, but live their everyday lives in the world. Members gather together in fraternity on a regular basis.

“Becoming a member has deepened my prayer life in that we are required to pray everyday,” said Lager, Minister of the St. Joseph chapter of the Secular Franciscan Order. “I am provided with education, encouragement, and support in the spiritual life to trust our Lord and His will. This brings peace in my heart and mind to trust God in every moment.”

St. Joseph Church in Hays is home to one of the oldest chapters in the United States. The chapter started in 1880, but wasn’t recognized as co-ed fraternity until the 1920s.

“Not until I moved back to Hays did I realize I was around so many secular Franciscans. It is a simple way of life, really,” Lager said.

The chapter meets every third Sunday at the Comeau Catholic Campus Center and hold a fraternal meeting. They follow it up with 30 minutes of a prayer and a business meeting.

Jorge Vazquez, a councilor for the fraternity, has been following the Franciscan way of life for many years.

“Following Francis example has always been a model for me,” Vazquez said. “I attend the Franciscan school from kindergarten to high school.”

Capuchin Father Felix Petrovsky is a spiritual assistant for the fraternity.

“This is to concentrate on the gospel of the message of Jesus Christ,” Father Petrovsky said. “(Members) promise for the rest of their life to follow the rules of the secular order. They meet with others to discuss their Christian life. They have their own officers and rules — I just help them keep in line.”

The fraternity is open to new members, and the process has multiple steps.

It starts with three month orientation process. If one wishes to continue the process, then the next step is a six month inquiry phase, where they start to take classes and have a once a month meeting outside of the fraternity with the formation director. Finally, there is candidacy phase which can be 18 to 36 months long. They continue to go to meetings, classes, and also have interviews with the formation director and spiritual assistant.

“Each stage leads you to a better understanding to the Franciscan way of life and to understand in the rule,” Vazquez said. “As a Secular Franciscan, you pray the liturgy of the hours, rosary, attend Mass daily if possible, as well as help with the Mass.”

Outside of the chapter, members like to help out others in any way that they can. They are Eucharistic Ministers at Good Samaritan nursing home in Hays, financially support Divine Mercy radio, support a Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) missionary, sent money to flood victims in Louisiana, and had a booth of religious items at the Thanksgiving Bazaar.

“The life of a Franciscan is to live simply with no extravagance,” Lager said. “My fellow Franciscans all choose this same way of life.”