Couple draws on more than 20 years of marriage when giving retreats to engaged

Fo­r The Register

Colby — Chad and Angela Zimmerman have been married for 20 years and counting, but they have participated in 50 Engaged Encounter weekends.

“People ask us if we’re ever going to stop, but we just keep coming back,” Chad said.

Members of Sacred Heart Parish, the couple is entering their 13th year of service with Engaged Encounter.

The retreat takes place over a weekend and involves 20 engaged couples, two married couples and a priest. The purpose is to allow the engaged couple to deepen their relationship with not only one another, but also God as they prepare for marriage. Typically there are five Engaged Encounter weekends from September through June.

The couple has guided 497 couples over their 13 years of service. They mentioned that the weekends not only help the couples attending the retreat, but them as well. It is a key factor as to why they have kept participating in the program.

“We probably as a couple get more out of the weekend than the couple themselves if I am being honest,” Chad said. “It is a time where we can get away from the kids and relax.”

Father Damian Richards, a priest who oversees the retreat weekend with the Zimmermans, said the sacramental aspect of the weekend is important for those preparing to wed.

“We have Confession as part of the weekend,” Father Richards said. “There’s an opportunity for them to go and it’s a very moving moment. Sometimes they haven’t been for years, maybe since a CYO camp. It’s a powerful moment to be a part of those Confessions. It is one of the reasons why I wanted to become a priest.”

The Zimmermans have met many different personalities along the way and have had their fair share of surprising moments.

“We have had couples walk out on us before, but I will say it was hardest when ministering a couple that was older than us by quite a bit,” Angela said. “However, our priest told us they are here because their first marriage didn’t work and they’re looking for our guidance.”

Even though sometimes the weekend does not pan out for some, the majority of couples come out of the weekend with stronger bonds.

“We have had couples come up to us and say thank you and that they have decided to ask God back into our life,” Chad said.

Over the span of their 20 year marriage, the couple have had five children: Alex, a 17-year-old senior at Colby High School, Madison, a 16-year-old junior at Colby High school, Melissa and Cassandra, 12-year-old sixth graders at Colby Middle School, and Allison, a 9-year-old fourth grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School.

Couples may be going to Engaged Encounters for guidance in their relationships, but the program itself is seeking for extra support.

“We are always looking for more couples to help,” Angela said. “We have couples that help with set up. Some with hosting and they help with touring and show them their room. We also have a finance and registration couple, but we would love to have more to join and help us.”

The upcoming Engaged Encounter weekends are: Feb. 10-12; April 28-30 and June 9-11 at the Capuchin Center for Spiritual Life in Victoria. For more information on how become involved with Engaged Encounter or to register, please visit www.salinacee.com.